Headspace 9's at Vicky Park

CQ LEAGUE legends will join the Rockhampton Junior Rugby League today as they host the sixth Headspace Charity Shield at Victoria Park.

After the carnival was a washout last year, event ambasssador and former NRL player Jamie Simspon said he and other ambassadors PJ Marsh and Justin Loomens and will be there to lend support to the teams.

"We want to get the message out there about not being afraid to speak up,” he said.

"I believe early intervention/ teaching kids about their mental well being at an early age is where we need to be focusing more on.

"If we tackle this issue early enough we could potentially make a difference early than usual.

"Rugby league is a great vehicle to push this , as when kids are in a team environment they feel more open and more likely to talk about these things.

"Once the carnival is done they hopefully will also pass on these traits at school.”

With the Headspace 9s carnival having an overall theme of supporting mental health and well being amongst the younger players, there will be a range of open discussions and presentations across the carnival.

This year will see nine boys sides and four girls sides participating across the two days.

The boys teams participating will be Beaudesert, Maryborough Wallaroos, Gladstone Valleys, Gladstone Wallaby's, Emerald Brothers, Rockhampton Tigers, Cap Coast Brothers, Rockhampton North's and Rockhampton Brothers.

Whilst the girls competition, which is only held on the Friday, will see Gladstone, Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Norths and Rockhampton Tigers teams play.