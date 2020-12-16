Menu
Health

HEALTH ALERT: Council reveals CQ town with dirty water

Kristen Booth
16th Dec 2020 2:19 PM

DUARINGA residents have been advised to boil water following an emergency health alert from Central Highlands Regional Council.

An emergency alert was released at 1pm today, advising locals to bring water to a rolling boil, allow it to cool before pouring it into a clean container in a refrigerator.

“Council has recorded high turbidity (dirty water) and as a precaution while this matter is being investigated, that residents boil their water,” the alert stated.

Cooled boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, cooking, washing raw foods (such as seafood or salads), making ice, pet’s drinking water and cleaning teeth.

Dishes should be washed in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Visit council’s website or Facebook page for updates.

