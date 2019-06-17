Health authorities confirm six local cases of Dengue Fever

CENTRAL Queensland Public Health Unit has confirmed six cases, and four probable cases, of dengue fever in Rockhampton after cases numbers had fluctuated between seven and three in previous weeks.

Mr Paul Florian, Manager of Environmental Health Services at CQHHS said all cases were "physically well" and all had strong links to Park Avenue.

"The messages remain the same. There is no need to panic, but residents can play their part in eradicating the breeding conditions of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes by keeping their yards free of containers that can hold water," he said.

Plastic pots, tyres, palm fronds were among the problematic water gathering items.

"Central Queensland Public Health Unit and Rockhampton Regional Council are still working together on mosquito control measures to minimise the spread of the outbreak," Mr Florian said.

"More than 600 properties have been inspected and sprayed.

"Aedes aegypti (dengue transmitting) mosquitoes have been found at a significant number of those properties."