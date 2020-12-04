Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Health chief’s powers set to be extended

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 10:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A new COVID-19 Bill that extends the existing powers of Queensland's chief health officer will be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

The Public Health and Other Legislation (Extension of Expiring Provisions) Amendment Bill 2020 was introduced yesterday to ensure any sunset clauses or expiry provisions on various amendments did not come into effect until September 30 next year.

The Bill, which allows the government's health response to continue for another six months, is not considered urgent like other COVID-19 measures, allowing it to go before a parliamentary committee.

It came after the Greens on Wednesday attempted to establish a new committee to scrutinise COVID-19 decisions made under emergency legislation.

Member for Maiwar Michael Berkman wanted the committee to be chaired by either a crossbencher or opposition MP.

However the House voted against the proposal on Wednesday night.

As part of the extended amendments, which were originally introduced in March, the chief health officer was granted powers to regulate the community's behaviour in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

Originally published as Health chief's powers set to be extended

More Stories

chief health officer jeannette young coronavirus covid-19 pandemic queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: One hospitalised after multi-car CBD crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: One hospitalised after multi-car CBD crash

        Breaking The incident occurred at one of Rockhampton’s busiest intersections.

        ‘I will burn you in your bed’: Dad’s chilling words to son

        Premium Content ‘I will burn you in your bed’: Dad’s chilling words to son

        Crime A Rockhampton father threatened his son after he was told he wasn’t allowed to...

        WATER WARNING: How heatwave could impact CQ’s supply

        Premium Content WATER WARNING: How heatwave could impact CQ’s supply

        News The warning comes only a week after Mount Morgan introduced Level Five water...

        Amit’s ready to serve whiskey at new venue

        Premium Content Amit’s ready to serve whiskey at new venue

        Food & Entertainment A soft opening will be held tonight for the new restaurant TruFusion.