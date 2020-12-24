Health fund workers volunteer at Rocky charity

Staff from Westfund Rockhampton took time out to volunteer at the Hands of Compassion Food Bank as part of the not-for-profit insurer’s Community Day meant to celebrate the fund’s December rebranding.

Staff from the Westfund Care Centre joined local volunteers to stock shelves and clean fridges to help the Food Bank provide care packages and breakfast to students at local schools.

Westfund Rockhampton’s Sharyn Browne said the volunteering provided an opportunity to positively affect the lives of people in the region.

Sharyn Browne.

“It’s great to be able to support an important initiative that plays a vital role in helping those who need it most – especially at Christmas time,” she said.

Westfund CEO Mark Genovese said health care had changed a lot since the company’s inception.

“We started in 1881 when a group of Lithgow miners banded together to provide access to hospital services,” he said.

“We’re incredibly proud of how Westfund started and what it has grown into today — a fund that’s founded on and driven by community values.”

Corrinna Warren.

Westfund COO Jon Goodgame said: “Empowering communities, getting the most for our 110,000 plus members and making sense of health care is the foundation of Feel Good Cover and at the heart of what we do.

“It’s in our nature to take care of people — our members, the people that work for us, and the

communities we serve.

“Providing people whatever they need to feel good. For us, it’s a core belief and set of behaviours – to feel good and do good.”