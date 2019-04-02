Health funding in question as pre-election debate flares up

REPEATING SUPPORT: Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson has come out again in support of the coal industry following the LNP's accusations that Labor was waging a war against coal.

CANDIDATE AND incumbent have, yet again, gone toe-to-toe in the lead up to the looming federal election.

This round was over health funding as the Labor candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson (pictured) accused the Federal Government of slashing millions from the kitty, whereas Michelle Landry MP said Federal funding had nearly doubled since 2012.

"In just the past three years the coalition has cut $160 million from Queensland hospital funding. For Rockhampton hospital alone, that figure is a whopping $3.6 million,” he said.

"This is simply unsustainable in a major regional centre and residents have every right to feel angry they have been abandoned by both the coalition government.

"Queensland hospitals are already under pressure and treating more people than ever before but Scott Morrison and the LNP are cutting funding and expecting doctors and nurses to do more with less, potentially compromising safety and quality of care.

Mr Robertson took the last minute chance to ask the LNP to reverse cuts before the budget was released on Tuesday evening.

"If Scott Morrison and the LNP don't commit to reversing the $3.6 million funding cut to Rockhampton Hospital then there is a risk of a reduction in services or increased wait times,” Mr Robertson said.

"This is what happens when you rip millions out of healthcare and you force up the cost of seeing a GP with a Medicare rebate freeze - more people end up in hospital emergency departments.”

HITTING BACK: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has come out strongly against the Greens Party bill to end mining in the Galilee Basin. Jann Houley

Ms Michelle Landry brushed off the accusations and argued the figures Mr Robertson was peddling were incorrect.

"Our government has only increased funding for our hospitals, while the Labor State Government sadly continues to withdraw services,” she said

"We have already seen maternity services shut down in rural communities and the State Government has no answer.”

"Federal Funding to the Queensland hospital system has nearly doubled since 2012/13, from $2.66 billion to $4.73 billion this financial year.

"This figure continues to steadily grow, up to a projected $6.54 billion in the 2024/25 financial year.”

She said the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme was another way the Coalition had benefited Capricornia with a 20.6 per cent increase to $52.2 million.