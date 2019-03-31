Health funding to break down communication woes

THE Federal Government will inject another $135,000 into another pilot program, making it the second pilot program funded in a week.

The latest funding will go towards a two-year pilot program which will support the Central Queensland medical fraternity to better communicate with their colleagues and patients.

This follows a $520,000 commitment mid-last week for $520,000 towards 12-week detox programs for those suffering drug and alcohol addictions.

Central Queensland Multicultural Association have designed a program to address communication challenges faced by the linguistically-diverse population in the region with the goal of increasing health literacy and enabling consumers to make better informed health decisions.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt hoped the funding would foster a more efficient health system.

"This program will help to develop a more integrated, culturally connected health network in the region,” MrHunt said.

"By delivering our plan for a strong economy, we can help support health projects throughout Queensland that Australians want and need.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the program offered Central Queenslanders from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to be part of the community and to enjoy better health.

"With people for whom English is their second, or sometimes third or fourth, language, trying to access appropriate medical care can be a challenge,” MsLandry said.

"This pilot programme will help to break down some of the barriers in place that hold people of different backgrounds back from seeking help.

"We all have our health issues, whether they be chronic or acute, mental or physical, it is vital we are all able to get these conditions dealt with in an appropriate manner.

"That's precisely what this programme is about,” MsLandry said.

Dawn Hay from CQMA said the funding was timely as communication breakdowns continue to hinder the Central Queensland health system.

"Often there is missed or lack of diagnosis as a result of the lack of communicating,” she said.

"The lack of communication from both sides can also deter some people from seeking help for some ailments.

"At this point in time, local hospitals have come a long way but we still have a long way to go. We are not breaking through and there is still a lack of communication between consumer and provider.”

Ms Hay described what the funding would be able to deliver to the Central Queensland health system.

"The program will focus on a 50-50 approach where the consumer takes 50 per cent of the responsibility and the providers pick up the other half,” she said.

"The program will be an educational support mechanism, with research associated of the community and providers.”

Ms Hay expects the CQMA's program will begin within six weeks.