Health hazard: Run down GKI resort on notice

Michelle Gately
| 7th Jun 2017 6:20 AM
BOOM TO BUST: The old GKI resort still stands behind fences erected in 2008 after Tower Holdings bought and then shut the resort.
BOOM TO BUST: The old GKI resort still stands behind fences erected in 2008 after Tower Holdings bought and then shut the resort. Sophie Jackson

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will contact those responsible for maintenance on Great Keppel Island to request work be carried out.

The resolution from the council during their general meeting yesterday came after a notice of motion from Councillor Glenda Mather.

In a letter putting forward the notice of motion, Cr Mather said ongoing flooding to properties was being caused by lack of maintenance on the derelict former resort.

"Blocked drains are collecting water, and inviting mosquitoes,” she wrote.

"This poses a potential health hazard to all, and (is) not good for tourism.”

The resort was closed in 2008 after being purchased by Tower Holdings.

Councillors resolved to request Tower Holdings carry out required maintained, including the clearing out of drains which have become blocked and contributed to flooding of neighbouring properties in heavy rain events.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said the company had been responsive to previous maintenance requests and council's involvement would make them aware of the issue.

"Last time when there was that request, they certainly did play a facilitative role in fulfilling that request,” Cr Ludwig said.

Cr Ludwig said overland flow and stormwater issues were civil matters between landowners and while council couldn't direct that works be done, they could raise the issue.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council gki great keppel island livingstone shire council

