‘Health issues’ force closure of popular Rocky boutique

SAD news has hit Rockhampton’s retail realm.

Boho Chick’s Lisa Faulkner has today announced she has decided to close the curtain on about five years of trade in Wandal.

The Rockhampton businesswoman took to social media to share the news with her loyal customers after making her decision once she’d consulted with her doctor and family members.

“I have been in Brisbane since Thursday due to health reasons, and at this stage I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be here,” she said.

In an effort to sustain her brand, alternative ideas came flooding in for Ms Faulker, such as reopening the store in a few months, or having someone look after it.

“At the end of the day, I need to put my health first,” she said.

Ms Faulkner wished to thank everyone who helped her throughout the business journey, from customers to colleagues.

“All of you who have supported me for nearly five years, and I especially would like to thank Ann Marie, Kalani, Deb and Narelle who stepped in over the last four months while I have been unwell,” she said.

These ladies helped her “when I needed it the most, without you girls I probably wouldn’t have made Christmas”, she said.

While her love of Boho Chick remains strong, Ms Faulkner was thankful for the friendships she’d made along the way.

Despite her health issues, Ms Faulker was worried she’d let her customers down.

“One thing I have always prided my shop on was loyalty to our customers … I hadn’t planned to be back in hospital two weeks after Christmas,” she said.

Any gift voucher holders can send them privately to P.O. Box 4076 with their bank details for refunds to be processed.