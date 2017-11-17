Health minister slams LNP for 'cutting' CQ health funding

AN LNP spokesman has dismissed Labor claims that a Tim Nicholls-led government would slash funding to CQ health programs.

The spokesman said the LNP had repeatedly said there would be no cuts to services or forced redundancies.

However, Health Minister Cameron Dick wasn't backing down yesterday, claiming $3.5m would be savagely cut from seven CQ programs as current funding arrangements expired.

These include:

Access Recreation - $26,000 per year

Anglicare Central Queensland - $1.2 million per year

Centacare Rockhampton - $84,000 per year

Endeavour Foundation - $270,000 per year

Exelcare Australia (based at Emu Park) - $460,000 per year

Home Support Association Inc. - $500,000 per year

Ozcare - $942,000 per year

"On 31 October, Tim Nicholls explained to the media how he would manage the state's finances and reduce spending,” Mr Dick said.

"Mr Nicholls was clear when he said: 'When programs are finished, they're finished and that's the end of the program, it doesn't run on and on and on.

"Tim Nicholls wants Queenslanders to take him at his word - and we have. He will embark on a horrific cuts agenda once again, and Rockhampton and Central Queensland will once again feel the full force of this attack.”

The LNP spokesman said Mr Dick should stop lying.

"We have said all along Labor would travel the state peddling lies and fear because they have no positive record to run on,” the spokesman said.

"In fact, on the day referred to by Cameron Dick, Mr Nicholls was on the Gold Coast announcing the LNP's positive plan to create 500,000 jobs over the next decade because Queenslanders can't get a job under Annastacia Palaszczuk.”