Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAGIC: Indie Armstrong died in a Nambour carpark.
TRAGIC: Indie Armstrong died in a Nambour carpark. Contributed
Crime

Health of Indie death driver 'going downhill'

Chloe Lyons
by
9th Nov 2018 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 86-YEAR-OLD woman who was driving the car that hit and killed Indie Armstrong, 6, will be assessed for her fitness to stand trial as her health deteriorates.

Miriam Grace Paton was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievous bodily harm over the Nambour, June 17 incident.

Mrs Paton's case was mentioned in her absence in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today where lawyer Peter Boyce told the court she would be assessed in the coming month as her health was "going downhill".

He said she had been re-admitted to hospital with pneumonia and had been hospitalised for a total of more than 100 days.

Mrs Paton has been unable to appear in court since she was charged.

The matter will be mentioned again on February 1.

Related Items

indie armstrong maroochydore magistrates court scd court trial
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    More to making candles

    premium_icon More to making candles

    News HOME GROWN: Littleboy's business growth over five short years, from the kitchen bench to downstairs garage

    In memory of the forgotten army of millions of animals

    premium_icon In memory of the forgotten army of millions of animals

    People and Places 'When Carmel died, I promised to see her vision become a reality.'

    Canavan queries 'secret' amendments to mine rehab laws

    premium_icon Canavan queries 'secret' amendments to mine rehab laws

    News Claims amendments could make some mines insolvent overnight

    Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    premium_icon Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    Environment Fishermen say the state government is culling the wrong species

    Local Partners