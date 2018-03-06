WHEN her youngest daughter Annalise suffered a rapid decline in health, now Yeppoon local Anita Rossiter knew she had to take charge.

The holistic nutrition consultant, public speaker, author, scientist, podcaster and also mum to Madeline and Charlotte knew she had to "get to the guts” of the problem.

"Over 70 courses of antibiotics across two and half years and 8 operations, she was in a very diabolical state,” she said.

With her developmental milestones regressing, it was initial changes to her diet and then focus on her gut health that saw an entire holistic change in her daughters health.

"She started to talk, she started to walk, verbalise, socialise and had massive health gains,” she said.

Around the same time, Anita herself was Type 2 diabetic, suffered from metabolic syndrome and had two auto-immune diseases.

"Thanks to the changes that we implemented to help my daughter, I discovered that my health also started to turn around,” she said.

"The flow on effect was massive in all of us in regards to mental, emotional and physical health.

"This is what then led me into my post graduate nutrition studies and then further studies into the microbiota in the gut.”

Six and a half years after her daughters battle, and her daughter not needing another antibiotic since the holistic changes, Anita is now leading the way for gut health in CQ.

Holding her "All about the gut” half day seminar this Sunday March 11 at Rosslyn Bay, Anita believes there's a very real link between our health and our gut health.

"We explore what's been going on over the past couple of generations and why we've had a decline in our gut health,” she said.

"We look at issues that are presenting around the gut, and these range from fatigue, auto-immune illnesses, hormonal changes, mental and emotional health problems and the impact of stress.”

Local Kinesologist Ceclia Huggers will also be presenting, speaking on the relationship between our emotions and our gut.

"She will be talking about how our emotional state can impact our gut,” Anita said.

Anita said it is important to bring information like this to a regional area, as this is something that is being spoken about worldwide.

"We just don't have the same access as capital cities do and it's just so important to bring this information to a regional area,” she said.

Having clients travel from west, south and north for consultations, Anita said having this information not only accessible but understandable is key to making a change.

"It's [our gut health] is something that is impacting every single one of us, whether we know it or not,” she said.

"My major focus is on trying to empower people with information to do a lot of the work and exploration themselves.

"Even simple changes can have a big impact.

"Once you hear something, you can't un-hear it, and this just gives you another perspective.

"The main thing we have lost in the past 200 years is that intuition of listening to our body, and once we have more information that we can pair in with our intuition, we can start to make changes.

"One change a week is 52 changes a year.

"It would be fantastic if we had a better understanding about how our body works, and especially how our gut works.