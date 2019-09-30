Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Health

Wide Bay Hospital Health Service CEO Adrian Pennington axed

by Janelle Miles
30th Sep 2019 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE chief executive of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has been terminated, effective immediately.

A leaked email to staff, obtained by The Courier-Mail, said Adrian Pennington would be replaced by Debbie Carroll until a permanent chief executive could be found.

Debbie Carroll
Debbie Carroll Paul Beutel

Ms Carroll is the executive directive of the Bundaberg Hospital redevelopment.

In the email, the Wide Bay HHS board chair Peta Jamieson said: "The Board requests that you provide her and other members of the executive team your ongoing support and commitment to deliver the best possible health care across the Wide Bay community."

More Stories

adrian pennington ceo sacking termination wide bay hospital health service

Top Stories

    Which Rocky store has been named Australia’s best?

    premium_icon Which Rocky store has been named Australia’s best?

    News Out of 58 stores from around the country, this local franchise came out on top

    • 30th Sep 2019 2:20 PM
    Is this iconic Rocky roundabout getting a make-over?

    premium_icon Is this iconic Rocky roundabout getting a make-over?

    News IS IT time for the Beef Capital to officially become Australia’s Barra Capital as...

    • 30th Sep 2019 2:32 PM
    Rocky council cashes in as number of parking fines triple

    premium_icon Rocky council cashes in as number of parking fines triple

    News The average fine for breaching the two hour limit is $55.

    Man’s 14-hour drive cut short by police

    premium_icon Man’s 14-hour drive cut short by police

    News AN attempt to drive 14 hours straight went wrong for Levret Kai Smith but it could...