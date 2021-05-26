Health shock: $550m ripped out of already sick system

The State Government has been accused of ripping nearly $550 million from Queensland's beleaguered health system, even as hospitals struggle to cope with the numbers of patients.

The Opposition will today produce leaked documents exposing the extent of the Government's "efficiency" and "productivity" cuts to the state's hospital and health services in 2021-22.

The spreadsheet shows the Sunshine Coast HHS will need to save $61.2 million, Gold Coast will save $71.7 million, Metro South will save $96.3 million, Metro North will lose $89.8 million and West Moreton will save $21.2 million.

The cuts follow Treasurer Cameron Dick's 2 per cent "productivity dividend" announcement last year for Queensland Health, meant to save $1 billion over four years as nurses and doctors to do more for less.

But the document shows an average 3 per cent dividend across all HHSs, with the Sunshine Coast HHS booked in for a 5.4 per cent saving.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli

The leak comes amid anger within some HHSs, whose boards feel they're being blamed for budget blowouts but are underfunded.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath didn't answer questions around the leaked figures, and didn't explain why they appeared larger than what was foreshadowed during the election.

Her spokesman said the health budget continued to grow and the Government anticipated delivering a record health budget that would "reflect the needs of Australia's fastest-growing state".

But Opposition Leader David Crisafulli said it was heartless to cut funding while frontline workers and patients were crying out for help.

He said the cuts exposed last month's $100 million health injection as a band-aid applied "when they're ripping out five times more".

"Every Queenslander deserves access to a world-class healthcare system, and right now the State Government is slashing vital funding," he said.

"The system is already in crisis.

"Honest Queenslanders are sharing their horror stories every day, and in response the State Government is ripping out money from where we need it most."

Originally published as Health shock: $550m ripped out of already sick system