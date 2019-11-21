Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Researchers in Melbourne have found it may be possible to spread gonorrhoea through deep kissing.
Researchers in Melbourne have found it may be possible to spread gonorrhoea through deep kissing.
News

Health warning as sex disease spikes in Wide Bay

Carlie Walker
by
20th Nov 2019 3:40 PM | Updated: 21st Nov 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HEALTH warning has been issued for a sex disease currently being reported at three times the average rate in the Wide Bay.

So far 120 cases of gonorrhoea have been reported in the region this year, compared to the four-year average of 40 cases a year.

Cases are up across the state, with 5070 cases across Queensland so far in 2019 competed t the four-year average of 3422 cases.

Queensland Health issued an alert this week, warning of an alarming increase in gonorrhoea cases and two cases of extensively drug-resistant strains of the disease.

Dr Amy Jennison, acting chief scientist of Public Health Microbiology, Forensic and Scientific Services at Queensland Health said those patients had to be given specialised antibiotics that required hospitalisation and an IV.

She said gonorrhoea had previously been generally associated with groups practicing high-risk unprotected sex practices, but it was expanding into the rest of the population.

"Ages are increasing and we're seeing it in our heterosexual population including older women," she said.

"Previously we rarely saw cases in older women, but we are now seeing older Queenslanders presenting with gonorrhoea."

The disease can lead to fertility issues in both men and women if untreated.

It can also cause septic arthritis and increase the risk of HIV transmission.

"It is important all sexually active people are aware of safe sexual practices," Dr Jennison said.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg editors picks fraser coast gonorrhoea health warning sex disease wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nudist retreat hits new hazard

        premium_icon Nudist retreat hits new hazard

        News The operators of a naturist retreat at Bondoola are now facing a new battle for survival.

        Park Avenue supermarket falls victim to another robbery

        premium_icon Park Avenue supermarket falls victim to another robbery

        News The alleged offender made demands with a screwdriver and walked away with a large...

        Border force tip off leads to find of silencer kits

        premium_icon Border force tip off leads to find of silencer kits

        News A Rockhampton man faced court for illegal possession of silencers and not securing...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From Rookwood Weir works starting to Schwarten car thieves applying for for bail...

        • 21st Nov 2019 8:00 AM