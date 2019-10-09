Healthy conversations about mental health

REAL DIFFERENCE: Sally Conway hopes to influence a change towards positive mental health in the region.

A NEW mental health group is looking to make a real difference throughout the region.

The Ride with me - Ride for Lee campaign is a Facebook page organised by Taroom’s Sally Conway and her friend Megan Webb around 12 months ago after they launched a campaign to educate the region on how to overcome their mental health issues.

Ms Conway has organised a Gala at the Gorge mental health fundraiser for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Rogue & Rouge foundations to kick off a positive mental health campaign in the region.

Rouge & Rogue founder and internationally renowned positive mental health facilitator Nicole Gibson will speak with patrons on the night and promote the workshops.

“A lot of people don’t feel comfortable going to these workshops and they’d really benefit from the workshops,” Ms Conway said.

“We need to get everyone into a state where they’re comfortable and give Nicole a chance to introduce herself and make them feel comfortable to go to follow up workshops a week after.

“It’s to build toward the success of the workshops based around positive mental health to help yourself and others and these workshops do not go down the clinical path.”

BREAKING BARRIERS: Taroom's Sally Conway helped get the Ride with me - Ride for Lee mental health campaign under way 12 months ago.

Ride with me - Ride for Lee isn’t a charity but rather a go between group that assists larger foundations like the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Rogue & Rouge foundations raise awareness and funds for mental health.

“When we approached Nicole Gibson to come on board with the workshops she asked what we thought our biggest challenge was in hosting these workshops we said it was actually getting people there.

“I’m from rural communities and I’ve noticed in our own communities that it’s a conversation you see more often, which is great, but how do we fall into the trap as being another fundraiser?

“We’re seeing lots of events happening but not many results, it’s still there.”

Following the gala will be positive mental health workshops in Moura and Taroom.

The Gala at the Gorge is a black tie ball event from the Isla Gorge National Park, October 26 from 4-10pm.

Patrons will be transported via buses from the Leichardt Hotel and Theodore Hotel.

Tickets $137 which includes sunset drinks, dinner, entertainment and bus ticket.

www.trybooking.com, sales close October 18.

For more information on the ball and workshops head to Gala at the Gorge Facebook page as updates will be posted.