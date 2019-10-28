‘Healthy’ rain forecast for parts of Central Queensland

HEALTHY FALLS: Some parts of the Central West of Queensland should expect some healthy rainfall totals in the coming days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Picture shows total forecast rainfall for 28/10/19 to 31/10/19

PARTS of the Central West are set to be soaked by ‘healthy’ rainfall totals and isolated thunderstorms from Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Falls of up to 50mm could be seen with thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls are predicted in the coming days.

Blackall, Charleville, Quilpie and Windorah are most likely to see good falls on Tuesday, and on Wednesday that area will extend to the south and east to include Cunnamulla.

Kimba Wong, forecaster for the Bureau, said there is potential for heavy falls leading to flash flooding in some parts.

“Across the boarder interior we could see a few millimetres and some isolated totals in the 20-40mm range,” she said.

“We are expecting a few storms to appear with that rainfall which could lead to some high totals but those will be more isolated.

“Locally, we could see some heavy falls with thunderstorms and there is the potential for some heavy rain leading to flash flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday, but again that will be quite isolated.

While she says the rain won’t be ‘drought breaking’, the healthy falls will be useful.

“Most people will see a few millimetres and some may be lucky and see some healthy totals.”

By Friday the wet weather is expecting to have dried up, but Kimba says there is still the possibility of some follow up rain the following week.

“We are seeing some early indications that early next week we could see an increase in rainfall, but there is still some uncertainty in the modelling.”