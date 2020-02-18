Healthy rainfalls expected to continue later this week

EXPECTED RAIN: According to Stormcast, there are significant rainfalls expected around Queensland over the next week. Picture: Stomcast

EXPECTED RAIN: According to Stormcast, there are significant rainfalls expected around Queensland over the next week. Picture: Stomcast

KEEP your umbrella handy because the rain isn’t going away just yet for Capricornia.

While the Bureau of Meteorology anticipates temperatures to rise and the rainfall intensity to reduce over the coming days, the storm clouds will return with a vengence in the lead-up to the weekend.

Bureau meteorologist Kimba Wong said Capricornia should expect Tuesday’s weather to be similar to what we experienced yesterday, with a surface trough over the interior of the state triggering showers and thunderstorms, with possible severe storms over the southern interior.

RAIN FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology predicts showers along the eastern coast and western Queensland on Tuesday.

Showers will continue along the eastern districts in onshore flow with Rockhampton a 50 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Over the coming days, Ms Wong predicted most of Queensland to experience a “low intensity heatwave” with the temperature rising a couple of degrees above the average maximum and minimum temperatures.

This was owing to a high pressure ridge that was expected to trap and stagnate the warm air.

RAIN FORECAST: This is the four day rainfall forecast for eastern Australia.

In Capricornia from Thursday, Ms Wong said there was a higher chance of showers and storms with the potential for them to be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain.

From Friday until Sunday the BoM warned that there was the possibility a tropical low may develop along the monsoon trough but said there was much uncertainty in the development of any tropical system at this stage.

“A surface trough through the interior of the state will slowly regress westwards, with to a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms for most districts,” the bureau said.

There is a flood warning upstream of the Fitzroy River with a minor flood warning in place for the Dawson River between Moura and Knebworth while river levels continue to ease along the Dawson River downstream of Taroom.