Hear a flock of cockatiels travel in the sky a mile away

WEIGHT IN NUMBERS: A cockatiel, or as they are known in Queensland, a quarrion. Keith Ireland

WHEN photographing at a friend's place one afternoon, I was really pleased to see a flock of cockatiels land in a nearby tree.

In Queensland, these birds are more commonly known as quarrions.

Large numbers of these birds can be seen at times travelling in huge flocks across the inland regions of Australia.

With so many birds calling loudly as they fly, the noise can be heard from a long way off.

My friends had some water drinkers in place as well as seeds in a dish and behind them, over the fence, were some leafless trees that would make ideal landing places.

By keeping still and waiting, I thought there would be a good chance of them coming in.

The first few landed on the nearby trees, characteristically perching lengthways with the branch as the male pictured demonstrates.

Females do not have the brighter colours of the male and are more greyish overall.

As more and more cockatiels arrived and flew down to the drinkers, the weight of numbers seemed to convince many of the other birds to move back up to the taller trees further away.

This gave me some really good opportunities to snap some lovely photos of the cockatiels, not only of individual males and females, but pairs and groups as well.

Being a proud Queenslander, I could say it was a smorgasbord of quarrions to photograph.

Suddenly, the party of these lovely birds was rudely interrupted as a group of the larger galahs arrived and scattered many of them as they landed.

This heralded the exodus of the cockatiels and the whole flock took off en masse and flew out of sight over the nearby trees.