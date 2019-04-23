Hear business owner's plan for Mount Morgan CBD land

HIGH HOPES: Mount Morgan resident and business owner Graeme Meade said he would like to see the vacant block of land in Morgan St used to promote tourism in the area.

AFTER arriving in Mount Morgan four years ago, Graeme Meade wants a fresh approach to lure tourists to the historic town.

Owner of Collectables and Memories Mt Morgan, Graeme concocted an idea on how to use a prime vacant block of land in the town's CBD.

"The Rockhampton Regional Council and the state government should put their heads together,” he said.

"Build a new police station (and holding cells) on the site, with a heritage facade, then it can help draw people to the town.”

While Graeme believed there would be no industry to come, he said "the saviour of Mount Morgan has to be tourism”.

Located on Morgan St (adjacent to the town's school of arts building and Grand Hotel) lies a grassed area which reaches back to Cutter Lane.

As she confirmed Rockhampton Regional Council owned the land, Mayor Margaret Strelow told The Morning Bulletin last week they have explored shorter-term use for the block.

Their plan included beautification of the area and installation of picnic tables and shelters.

"In terms of the long term future of the land, a number of ideas have been put forward over the years but council doesn't have any current plans,” Cr Strelow said.

"Rockhampton Regional Council does own the plot of land adjacent to the Mount Morgan School of Arts, and community groups and businesses who hire out the School of Arts will often use the land as part of their event to hold a barbecue or another outdoor activity.”

Meanwhile, fellow Mount Morgan residents have joined Graeme to raise their voice to show their vision.

See below their ideas which were shared on the Mount Morgan Pride Facebook page recently.

David Thornton:

Hungry Jacks.

Eric John Stevenson:

Free barbecue area with band rotunda for May weekends and shaded eating areas with kids play area.

Yvonne Dobson:

Indoor cricket centre.

John Stapleton:

Something that can employ people, doesn't matter what...Maccas, Hungry Jack's, supermarket...anything that will help the town.

Kerrilyn Page:

I would have loved to have seen an amphitheatre/performance space in the streetscape, the slope of the street is perfect, but alas it wasn't to be.

Sharon Bell:

Indoor sports centre to cover all ages like rock climbing, trampoline type play area, foam ball pits with barbecue and picnic areas and a kiosk.

Jess Alice:

Maybe a shopping centre with a small Kmart or Woolworths? Something the whole town will benefit, jobs and not having to travel to Rocky weekly.

Kirra Swain:

I reckon if it was a bit of a parkland with climbing playground like Miriam Vale, with built-in shelters like Emu Park that could double as markets on weekends, and move the two bus stops to one proper one there, and do the toilets up and provide wheelchair access. Would free up parking right down the entire length of the school, which if the old bank was turned into the tourist information centre, would free up parking for tourists.

Megan Bougoure:

Possibilities are boundless, however would love to see all the shops in the main street filled up first with all these great ideas.

Jennifer Moss:

A water park, like in Gracemere.

Alison Sealy:

Paid car park, then the money can go back into the community.

Devo Watts:

Something that our young generation of kids could enjoy and congregate there...something that would be relevant to kids of today. A place they could hang out and keep them off the streets and out of trouble, and be policed by our local cops. They need somewhere to socialise.

