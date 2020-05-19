Hear their story: Family breaks away from lockdown blues

FELICIA Hall and her husband, Shawn never imagined a worldwide pandemic would change how their lives functioned.

After moving to Mount Morgan in December, the couple decided they would move in with Mrs Hall’s parents to save a deposit for a house.

The Hall family has handled the COVID-19 pandemic well.

While Mrs Hall lost shifts in her childcare role at Little Zebra Gracemere, her husband was able to continue working.

“I am still employed as a casual, but won’t receive hours until numbers pick up,” she said.

Mr and Mrs Hall have treasured being able to look after her parents, but have also faced their fair share of challenges.

“Schooling (for the kids) has been challenging; St Paul’s Catholic Primary School in Gracemere has been fantastic in sending plenty of work, being available for ZOOM chats and answering questions,” she said.

But Mrs Hall has found the different atmosphere has made schooling life for her youngsters Alexus (11) and Ryder (nine) more stressful.

They have found solace in the first step of eased restrictions which took effect for Queenslanders eager to get out of their houses at the weekend.

“Since restrictions have eased, we’ve been hiking a great track at Bouldercombe and the children have been riding their motorbike,” Mrs Hall said.

The Hall family has also found time to go house ­hunting and tend to the ­vegetable patch in the backyard they planted in January.

“We have enjoyed a picnic at a park and gone for daily walks, getting to know Mount Morgan, the kids love feeding a horse on our walks,” Mrs Hall said.