HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

THIS could be the sweetest news deal you hear all year.



A 12-month digital subscription to this newspaper's website - costing less than a dollar a day for the first year - now includes a complimentary set of one of the best-rated wireless earphones on the market.



The Jabra Active Elite 65t are fully sweat-resistant headphones which reviewers have rated as better than Apple's AirPods because they are less prone to falling out.



They fit comfortably and securely, offer excellent sound, have very reliable Bluetooth connectivity and a great for making calls with two microphones in each earpiece.



Battery life is a very solid five hours with another 10 hours on offer from the charging case.



A 15-minute recharge will give you 1.5 hours of time.





The Jabra earphones also offer full support for one touch Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice commands.

The sweat resistance rating is one of the best around with an IP56 rating with Jabra offering a 2 year sweat and dust warranty.



One of the cool features of the earphones is that you can customise the type of sound you like through an equaliser app.



The earphones come with three different sized ear-tips.

They fit comfortably and securely and offer great sound.





They offer a tighter seal than the Apple AirPods, meaning a better bass sound and less surrounding noise.



The secure fit means they are ideal for use while on a run or training at the gym.



They even feature a motion sensor you can count your steps using Jabra's companion app on your Apple or Android device.



The Jabras are also noise-isolating but offer a HearThrough feature for runners and bike riders for safety.

Check out some of the great reward offers via +Rewards page.

WHAT'S IN THE DEAL?

12 month digital subscription to this website

Full access to digital edition of the paper.

Full access to digital app

Access to Courier-Mail, the Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun and other News metro and regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Post and NT News.

Jabra True Wireless Headphones

Access to hundreds of dollars' worth of reader rewards each year.

Over $580 of value.



Conditions apply



To sign up ring 1300 361 604 or go to our hot offer page

