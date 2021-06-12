‘Heard the bang’: One dead, at least one other missing as fire rips through home

Bushfire season is here: How bad will it get?



One person has died and at least one other is feared dead following a ferocious blaze that took hold of a house north of Brisbane, as a major police investigation gets underway.

Emergency crews have located the body of one person inside the home in Kilcoy in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland this afternoon, however at least one other resident remains unaccounted for.

Police have established a major investigation centre at the Caboolture Police Station while crews work to determine the circumstances of the blaze.

The scene of a massive house fire at Kilcoy. Picture: Channel 7

Neighbours described hearing a bang and watching a house “go up in flames”.

It’s believed the fire started about 2.15pm Saturday, with multiple fire crews and other emergency services attending the scene on Golf Links Drive.

At least five fire crews worked to put out the flames and protect neighbouring houses.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man was assessed at the scene and declined to be taken to hospital.

It is uncertain how many people were in the home at the time.

Neighbour Greg Smith said he was at home when the house next door caught fire.

“I heard the bang and I saw it go up in flames,” Mr Smith said.

“Our mates came over to help save our property.”

Mr Smith said his home in the usually quiet cul-de-sac so far seemed to only have minor damage.

He said the neighbours on the other side of the destroyed house were also accounted for.

“Their home just seems to have some window and smoke damage,” he said.

It’s understood the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house which has been destroyed was a double-storey Queenslander last sold in 2020.

Crews have closed access to the cul-de-sac at the Kilcoy property as emergency services continue to investigate.

However, they will reportedly be unable to enter the house until Sunday morning due to the heat from the destroyed home.

The house fire at Golf Links Dr at Kilcoy. Picture: Channel 7

Originally published as ‘Heard the bang’: One dead, at least one other missing as fire rips through home