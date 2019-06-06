Prosecution to argue Pell had ‘ample’ opportunity offend

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria for day two.

DISGRACED Cardinal George Pell has arrived at court ahead of prosecutors defending a jury decision to convict him for sexually abusing two teenage choirboys in Melbourne in the 1990s.

The Catholic priest was driven in a van into the grounds of the Supreme Court this morning to continue his bid for freedom.

The Court of Appeal heard from Pell's defence team yesterday which is trying to get the 77-year-old acquitted of five charges.

He's serving a minimum three years and eight months behind bars after being sentenced to up to six years in prison in March.

Barrister Bret Walker SC told the court in the first day of the appeal application and hearing that it was "impossible" for Pell to have abused the boys at St Patrick's Cathedral in 1996, and have molested one of them again in early 1997.

The jury's verdicts were "unsafe and unsatisfactory" on the basis of evidence from one surviving complainant in the face of exculpatory evidence from 20 others called by prosecutors, he said.

Among the evidence was an alibi in Pell's practice of greeting parishioners outside the cathedral after mass, he told Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Ferguson, Court of Appeal President Chris Maxwell and Justice Mark Weinberg, who are hearing the case.

"If (Pell) was at the western door, then the law of physics tells us this is literally, logically impossible for the offending to have occurred according to the complainant's account, and there is no other account," Mr Walker said.

Pell appeared in court in person, once again wearing his clerical collar. He wore an open shirt when sentenced.

Prosecutors Chris Boyce QC and Mark Gibson QC will put their arguments to the judges today.

In written submissions they say Pell's legal team "rather overstates in practical terms the number of planets that were required to align" for the offending to have occurred.

They said it was only required that Pell spend limited time greeting people after mass, that the boys were able to leave the choir processions and that all three were able to be undisturbed in the sacristy after mass.

"The events described by various witnesses ... established that there was more than ample opportunity and circumstances for the offending, described by the complainant, to have occurred," their submissions say.

Public interest in the case has prompted the court to live stream proceedings.

HOW THE APPEAL WILL PLAY OUT

What Pell's defence team will argue, and how the prosecution will rebut it

INCIDENT 1

Pell convicted of four charges over the sexual assault of two choirboys in the sacristy of St Patrick's Cathedral following a Sunday Solemn Mass in 1996. Pell, still wearing his archbishop's robes, found the boys swigging altar wine after running away from the choir.

DEFENCE 1 The alleged offences did not or could not have occurred because of a range of logistical impossibilities.

PROSECUTION 1 The jury reached the right verdict based on world experience and common sense and that conclusion is unimpeachable.

D2 The timing of the alleged assaults was impossible given the complainant insisted that the two offences occurred in late 1996, but the jury reached a verdict based on the later offence taking place in 1997.

P2 The complainant did not "insist" that both incidents occurred in 1996, but suggested that was the likely time period.

D3 It was not possible for Pell to be alone in the sacristies only a few minutes after the end of Mass because he spent time meeting congregants on the steps of the cathedral.

P3 The evidence was that the so-called "meet and greet" did not always occur and that there would be occasions when the applicant did not spend time on the steps.

D4 It was not possible for Pell to be robed and alone in the priests' sacristy after Mass in part because of a church convention that stipulated robed bishops were never to be left alone.

P4 The centuries-old protocol did not preclude that there were occasions on which the applicant as archbishop was, in fact, alone and robed, with one witness testifying he had seen Pell alone and robed.

D5 It was not possible for two choir boys to be sexually assaulted in the priests' sacristy after Mass by Pell undetected because it would have been a hive of activity.

P5 It was not the case that the sacristy was necessarily only ever "momentarily" unattended, with testimony that proved beyond reasonable doubt that the sacristy was sometimes left open and unattended.

Court of Appeal President Chris Maxwell, Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and Justice Mark Weinberg, as they hear the conviction appeal. Picture: Supreme Court of Victoria

D6 It was not possible for two robed sopranos to leave an external procession without being noticed, with no choristers testifying they had ever seen such an incident.

P6 The fact that none of the choristers (most of whom were then aged between 10 and 16 years) could recall seeing two other choristers detaching from the choir was of little significance.

D7 Officials near the sacristy corridor door at the time did not see the complainant or the other boy.

P7 There was no evidence that there were any officials located at the corridor at any set time.

D8 It was impossible for the complainant and the other boy to be absent from the choir room after Mass because special choir rehearsals had taken place on the only days the offending could have happened.

P8 There was no roll call taken at the conclusion of Mass.

D9 It was not possible for the complainant and the other boy to re-enter the choir room unnoticed.

P9 The door was sometimes chocked open until choristers had moved through. Even when the door was closed, it was simply a matter of choristers pressing the buzzer to gain entry to the choir room.

D10 The crimes attributed to Pell were physically impossible because of unchallenged evidence that it was not possible to part Pell's robes to reveal his penis in the manner described by the complainant.

P10 The complainant did not say in his evidence that the robes were "parted" to reveal Pell's penis. The jury were afforded the opportunity to examine the items of clothing for themselves.

A supporter of the church is seen with his rosary beads.

INCIDENT 2

That about a month after the first incident, Pell encountered one of the boys again in a corridor at St Patrick's Cathedral after Mass. He pushed him against a wall and grabbed his genitals in an encounter lasting just seconds.

D11 The Crown case that the second incident occurred in 1997 was contrary to the complainant's evidence.

P11 The complainant did not give evidence specifically that the second incident occurred in 1996.

D12 No one corroborated the second incident, though the complainant said it happened in the midst of a 50-person choir.

P12 The complainant agreed there were some people around in the hallway when it happened but did not agree that it was in view of anyone.

D13 It was not possible for Pell to be in that part of the sacristy corridor at the time of the second incident because of his practice of greeting parishioners on the cathedral steps.

P13 The evidence before the jury did not establish that Pell was always on the cathedral steps, rather this was a practice.