Hearsay evidence sees bail granted for alleged sexual assault offender

AN OBJECTION to bail for a man accused of sexually and physically assaulting another man was rejected on the grounds it was based on hearsay.

The man, in his 20s, who can not be identified for legal reasons, will be contesting two of four charges that stemmed from an incident in Berserker on Tuesday.

Duty lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf informed the Rockhampton Magistrates Court his client would be contesting the charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and the sexual assault charge.

"My client has made admissions to punching the victim twice with his fists,” he said.

The court heard it was alleged the defendant unsuccessfully attempted to assault the victim, then picked up a piece of timber in a second attempt to assault the victim.

The man, who was in police custody when he entered the courtroom, also applied for bail.

However, police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police objected to the bail application on the grounds of the seriousness of the charges, his threat to the alleged victim and his criminal history.

Mr Lammersdorf objected to the comments made on the police documents.

The court heard an affidavit from a police officer claimed another police officer witnessed the verbal threat made by the defendant to the claimant.

Magistrate Cameron Press agreed with Mr Lammersdorf's claim that this was hearsay and ruled in favour of the bail application.

The man is due to appear in court again on May 10.