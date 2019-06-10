'Heart and desire' win the day for Frenchville

Frenchville's Shane Maguire runs into some solid Cap Coast Crocs defence in Saturday's game.

RUGBY UNION: Frenchville coach Steve Anderson said it was his team's heart and desire to defend that got them home in a dour struggle against the Cap Coast Crocs.

Little separated the teams who went head to head in drizzling rain at Ryan Park on Saturday night.

Frenchville came up trumps 13-8 after the score was locked at 3-all at half-time, both teams landing a penalty apiece.

Anderson said his side got a "bit of a roll on” in the second half, with scrum-half Chris Blucher scoring under the posts to put them ahead 10-3.

The Crocs responded in quick time, scoring in the corner to narrow the margin to two points.

Both teams battled to get the upper hand but Frenchville extended their lead when they converted their second penalty of the game with about 20 minutes to go.

Frenchville's rock-solid defence kept the determined Crocs at bay and they went on to register a hard-fought win.

Anderson applauded his players, many of whom backed up from the club's earlier win over Biloela.

"It was pretty scrappy because of the weather but our boys toughed it out,” he said.

"There wasn't much in it. We were pretty evenly matched across the board.

"It was a solid game of rugby. We dominated them a bit in the scrum and they probably got us in the lineouts.”

Anderson said Blucher, Kalani Heke and Matthew Brown stood out in a gutsy performance.

"We had 18 blokes for the two games and they really dug in,” he said.

"They all played well, they all had to stand up. It was a good club effort.”