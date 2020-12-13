Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics assist a man at Emu Park on Saturday night after he suffered a heart attack. Photo courtesy: RACQ Capricorn Rescue.
Paramedics assist a man at Emu Park on Saturday night after he suffered a heart attack. Photo courtesy: RACQ Capricorn Rescue.
News

Heart attack stops Coast Christmas gathering

Darryn Nufer
13th Dec 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called to Emu Park late last night after a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed in his home.

The chopper was dispatched at 11.30pm to assist paramedics with the victim in his seventies.

It was family members visiting for Christmas who called Triple Zero.

The man was treated in his home by Queensland Ambulance Service officers before being taken to the Emu Park airstrip to meet up with the Capricorn Rescue doctor.

There, he was stabilised before being placed in the aircraft and flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

emu park heart attack racq capricorn rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

        Premium Content Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

        Community Alex Tao wanted to “share the spirit of Christmas” with the rest of Rockhampton.

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Brittany Lauga looks back on demanding 2020

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: Brittany Lauga looks back on demanding 2020

        Politics The Assistant Minister for Education spoke to the Morning Bulletin about...

        Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Premium Content Study into Bowen Basin’s gas potential begins

        Politics The two-year investigation will look at the region’s gas reserves and the jobs that...

        Rescue helicopter tasked to CQ highway

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter tasked to CQ highway

        Breaking A car is reported to have crashed into a tree west of Rockhampton.