HEART HEALTH: Don't put off getting a check-up

Carlie Walker
by
28th Feb 2019 9:00 AM
Subscriber only

FRASER Coast residents at risk of heart disease can now receive timely medical advice thanked to the creation of a new Medicare item for heart health checks.

Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said from April 1 the dedicated item would be available for doctors and patients to assess the risk of heart disease.

"Heart disease is Australia's biggest killer, and the Liberal National Government is deeply committed to tackling this problem," Mr O'Brien said.

"One Australian dies of cardiovascular disease every 12 minutes, and one Australian experiences a heart attack or stroke every five minutes, so these Medicare-funded health checks will ensure people can access timely checks and help save lives."

