Heart of a Lion: Rockhampton man awarded Citizen of the Year

Jeanette and Frank Douglas are brightening up lives as they prepare for the Leukeamia Foundation's Light the Night walk Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin

FRANK Douglas has always put people before himself and has now been recognised for his life long selflessness.

The Rockhampton local has been awarded the Australia Day 2018 Citizen of the Year Award.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Cherie Rutherford proudly presented Frank with an Australia Day medal to honour his contributions to the community.

"I am pleased to announce that our Citizen of the Year is Frank Douglas - a member of the Fitzroy River Lions for over 16 years and a humble man dedicating his time to educating the next generation," Ms Rutherford said.

"Frank has been involved in many events in our Region, from sausage sizzles, running the Cattle Club at the Rockhampton Show and volunteering at driver reviver activities - you will always find him lending a helping hand.

"Frank also helps people in need of everyday assistance and regularly organises fundraisers for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"Described as honest and considerate, Frank has without a doubt made an exceptional contribution to the betterment of the Rockhampton Region."

Frank spent most his life educating the next generation before retiring from his teaching career a few years ago.

Despite no longer being in the classroom, Frank has remained an integral part of Rockhampton schools through his own poster competitions for primary schools and his mentorship of teenagers at North Rockhampton State High.

The kind-hearted and hard-working citizen has cemented himself as a town icon, and there is scarcely an event that he does not throw his support, time and effort behind.

The formers Fitzroy River Lion Club President has stayed involved in the club's many events including sausage sizzles, running the Cattle Club at the Rockhampton Show and volunteering at Driver Reviver activities.

Frank is renowned for his heart of gold and his drive to step up and help those in need.

He has especially brightened up the lives of three elderly Lions members driving them to and from meetings and activities, and organising social activities for them.

Frank is also a driver and volunteer for the Low Vision Program, which allows visually-impaired people the opportunity to attend specialised social events in the region.

Fundraisers are also specialities of Frank's and something he places high importance on.

He has been an active member of the Capricornia Silver band since the 1980s and has been involved in the organisation of regular fundraisers such as the Light the Night and Shave for a Cure.

Frank is renowned for being an honest, considerate and hard-working man who always goes the extra mile for others in need.

He has spent his years making valuable contributions to the Rockhampton community and creating a better place for all locals to live in.

He has inspired countless others to follow his compassionate and selfless values and has been recognised as an enriching and beloved member of the community.