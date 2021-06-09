‘Heart racing’: Moment neighbour realised dogs killed woman

Police guarding the scene of a fatal dog attack at Milton Street, Maryborough.

Police guarding the scene of a fatal dog attack at Milton Street, Maryborough.

A woman has been killed in a shock attack by a pack of dogs in a suburban street on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

Police guarded the scene of the attack at Milton Street, Maryborough where the alarm was raised about 9am Tuesday morning.

Speaking to reporters outside the home, Maryborough Patrol Group Acting Inspector Wade Lee said the woman had suffered serious injuries to her neck, chest and arm.

Police guarding the scene of a fatal dog attack at Maryborough.

People at the home had attempted to help and called triple-0 but she died at the scene.

Insp Lee said the woman had yet to be formally identified but was aged in her late 30s to early 40s.

He said there was no suggestion criminality was involved and the attack appeared to be a "tragic accident".

The Chronicle understands the woman was visiting the home.

It's also understood the dogs did not belong to the home but were being looked after by people living there.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, described feeling his "heart racing" when he realised what had happened.

"I know the lady that lives there," he said.

"She was pretty shaken.

"She had her friend's dogs that were staying there for the evening.

The neighbour said the owner of the dogs had been distraught before they were taken away.

"They've just taken the dogs … it's pretty sad."

Police confirmed the three dogs had been corralled into a shed on the property before officers arrived and had since been seized by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

When contacted the council wouldn't be drawn on the fate of the dogs.

"Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of the woman who has died in tragic circumstances today," a council spokesman said

"The dogs have been detained by council and, as this is an active police investigation, we will not be making any further comments at this point in time."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as 'Heart racing': Moment neighbour realised dogs had killed woman