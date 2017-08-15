30°
Heart-warming deeds by CQ businesses for victim of theft

Shayla Bulloch
| 15th Aug 2017 4:25 PM Updated: 5:39 PM
SIBLING LOVE: Caitie Murphy (left) and her younger brother Tom Murphy.
AFTER a woman in Yeppoon stole money from Caitie Murphy's 12-year-old brother, her faith in the community had diminished.

But after an unexpected outpouring of support on social media, Caitie said her faith in the community she loved had been restored.

Caitie's post on Facebook aired her disgust for a woman who refused to return money her brother, Tom Murphy, accidentally dropped in Yeppoon Central earlier this month.

Her post received hundreds of reactions about her disheartened brother's story and prompted businesses to remind the Murphy's great people still lived on the Capricorn Coast.

 

After seeing Caitie's post, the owners of The Lazy Cow Cafe and Keppel Bay Ice Cream offered Tom some sweet treats to cheer him up.

"I truly wasn't expecting the love and support which was forthcoming from our community," she said.

"I just think it's absolutely lovely to receive this love from not only our local business owners, but from our community who showed support through their comments and Facebook."

Caitie said Spoilt Hair Room also recently offered Tom a free haircut next time he needed a fresh look.

She said that Tom was overwhelmed with the support and the community had instilled good morals in him.

"Our community's response to this story has brought so many smiles to my family and I'd love to take this opportunity to say thank you to the whole community of Yeppoon for all the love," she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  businesses cafe central queensland good deeds haircut icecream yeppoon

