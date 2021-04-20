Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

‘Heart-wrenching’ dog rescue melts internet

by Michael Hollan, Fox News
20th Apr 2021 6:11 PM

 

A family's beloved pet dog nearly drowned after falling into a backyard pool when the owners weren't home. Fortunately, another dog was around who noticed the problem and saved the day.

The incident happened at a home in Boksburg City in South Africa, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Byron Thanarayen, the pets' owner, told the news outlet that he and his wife were initially confused when they returned home and found the dogs wet.

"We tried to look for clues as to where he could have wet his head," he told SWNS. "We thought maybe he dipped his head in the water, but there was no mess in the house to support this suggestion."

The family decided to check their security cameras, which is when they discovered that the smaller dog, Chucky, had fallen into the pool. Fortunately, the larger dog, Jessie, was nearby and worked to lift Chucky to safety.

The dog took 34 minutes to rescue his canine friend.
The dog took 34 minutes to rescue his canine friend.

 

"It was heart-wrenching to watch," Thanarayen said. "We still struggle to watch that video today, just thinking of what could have happened if Jessie was not there."

It reportedly took Jessie 34 minutes to successfully lift Chucky out of the pool. Apparently, the smaller dog's wet fur kept causing it to fall out of Jessie's mouth.

Thanarayen continued, "I'm really proud of her, considering she is the youngest. Our dogs know how to swim but they always swim with us and not when we are not with them."

Since this incident occurred, the family has said that they are installing a fence around the pool.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was republished with permission

 

 

Originally published as 'Heart-wrenching' dog rescue melts internet

More Stories

dog rescue pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

        Premium Content ‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

        News The students learnt about important road safety and the fatal five in the realistic demonstration.

        • 20th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
        REIQ calls for government help as vacancy rates remain low

        Premium Content REIQ calls for government help as vacancy rates remain low

        Property The report revealed 70.2 per cent of the state’s rental vacancies remained under 1...

        • 20th Apr 2021 4:47 PM
        No confidence repeat DV offender would comply with bail

        Premium Content No confidence repeat DV offender would comply with bail

        Crime A man with eight convictions for domestic violence and one for deprivation of...

        Dehydrated crew member flown to Rocky during 15-hour rescue

        Premium Content Dehydrated crew member flown to Rocky during 15-hour rescue

        News WATCH: An 11-metre yacht requested assistance after it had engine failure.