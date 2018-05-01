Heartache for Claws' star, sidelined before season starts

NETBALL: It was a tough initiation for the young Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Claws in the opening round of the Queensland State Netball League.

The Claws had three losses on their weekend road trip to Townsville, beaten 55-52 by the Wide Bay Thundercats, 57-38 by the Cairns Marlins and 61-37 by the North Queensland Steelcats.

The team suffered a major blow before even taking the court, with champion goal shooter Taylah Cox rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday.

That presented an early challenge for new coach Zoe Seibold, who decided against a replacement and to travel with just 11 players.

Schoolgirl Brielle Kennedy slotted into the shooting role admirably before an injury in the second game.

That forced another reshuffle, with the versatile Rebecca Hall moving into the shooting circle for the last game against the Steelcats.

STEP UP: Schoolgirls Liezel Viljoen (left) and Brielle Kennedy played big roles for the Claws at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

Seibold said it was certainly a testing start to the season.

"It was an experience for me as a coach and for the girls as players,” she said.

"We were met with some serious challenges before and over the weekend but that helps build resilience and character.

"I was pleased with how the girls responded. They did really well and I'm very proud of them.”

Seibold said it was a big learning curve for the new-look squad who, apart from the leadership group of captain Tia Konui, Courtney Wheeler and Hall, were all on debut.

"Everyone got court time so they've all had that experience now.

"They are fully aware that it's a big step up; it's a much faster and more physical game.

"We've got plenty to work on and we'll keep moving forward.”

Captain Tia Konui stood tall in the Claws opening round games in Townsville. Allan Reinikka ROK130517aclaws4

Seibold could not speak highly enough about the contribution from captain Konui.

"She showed just what an amazing player she is. She led by example for the whole weekend with the incredible effort she put on court,” she said.

Konui was player of the match against the Thundercats, while young guns Holly Newton and Liezel Viljoen were awarded the honour in the two other games.

The Claws' next games will be at home on the weekend of May 26 and 27, when they play the Whitsunday Sharks, the Cairns Marlins and the Wide Bay Thundercats.