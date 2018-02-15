Heartbreak as 'hero' unable to save Emu Park mum of two

Tracey Williams and her two sons. NINE NEWS

EMOTIONAL witnesses broke down as they recalled the heartbreaking moment loving mum, Tracey Williams, was pulled from the water after she gallantly tried to save her five-year-old son.

The Emu Park woman was pulled from the water at Fisherman's Beach at 4.50pm Tuesday afternoon after trying to save one of her two sons who got in trouble in the water.

While the young boy was taken to Yeppoon Hospital as a precaution, his 46-year-old mother was unable to be revived after 20 minutes and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told Nine News Central Queensland how a backpacker noticed Tracey in trouble and pulled her and her son from the water.

"If he hadn't been there the little boy would have gone too,” the witness said.

"That young backpacker needs a bloody award.”

Tracey Williams died saving her son from the water in Emu Park. Contributed

Senior Sergeant Paul McDonnell from Yeppoon Police said investigations into the incident were continuing, but at this stage it appeared to be a tragic accident.

He said early investigations and witness reports indicated the woman had been using the Emu Park boat ramp and was at the beach with her young sons.

Snr Sgt McDonnell said one son was fishing while the other swam.

It's believed the boy got into trouble in the waves and became distressed, at which point Tracey swam out to save him.

Snr Sgt McDonnell said it appeared Tracey became overwhelmed in the water in "rough” conditions.

Queensland Fire & Emergency Services Lieutenant Darryl Purdie commended the backpacker who was attending to the young child on their arrival and some beach walkers who also tried to help.

The young backpacker insisted he was no hero and was more concerned with the well-being of the "two little boys without a mother”.