Heartbreak for Capras women

CQ Capras women’s coach Amanda Ohl: “There’s a lot of hard work that went on behind the scenes in such a short time for us to get up and going.”

RUGBY LEAGUE: “Devastating” and “heartbreaking” were the two words reverberating through the CQ Capras women’s playing group after news their competition was on hold until June 5.

The QRL on Tuesday night suspended its four statewide competitions – the women’s BHP Premiership, Intrust Super Cup, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup – in response to the coronavirus.

Rockhampton senior and junior competitions were also suspended until at least the first weekend of May.

The Capras had played just one game in the inaugural competition, recording a 14-6 win over Easts Tigers in Brisbane on Sunday.

They and the three other Capras teams were preparing for their first home games at Browne Park on Saturday before the ruling came down.

Coach Amanda Ohl said it was disappointing for everyone involved with the team.

“I spoke to the majority of my girls last night and there’s a lot of broken hearts, a lot of upset girls,” she said.

CQ Capras' lock Kailah Rogers was a standout in the team’s Round 1 game against Easts on Sunday.

“We had a heap of momentum going and the last thing we wanted after the success of the last couple of games we’ve had is for the competition to be suspended.

“There’s a lot of hard work that went on behind the scenes in such a short time for us to get up and going.

“To just get started and the girls finally get the opportunity to be on the big stage and have an epidemic bring it to a standstill… there’s a lot of words but devastating and heartbreaking are the ones that keep coming up.”

Teams cannot train together so Ohl said her players would have to work individually on maintaining skills and fitness.

“We’re trying to take a positive out of it because the initial thoughts were that we would be cancelled because we had such a short season,” she said.

“The girls are so keen. They will continue training and hoping and praying that we get to restart.”

Capras coach David Faiumu: “It’s uncharted waters for everyone.”

Head coach David Faiumu said he, too, was trying to take positives from this unprecedented situation.

One of them was that the squad now had longer to prepare for the season, albeit a shortened one.

“It’s uncharted waters for everyone,” he said.

“We spoke to the boys last night and they’re devastated. They’ve been training for four months and this has happened.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions but we’ll work hard with the QRL, with the wellbeing and education officers and managers to answer those questions.”

Faiumu said there was a blanket ban on training until April 28 for teams in the four statewide competitions.

“It’s going to be tough but I’m optimistic about it all,” he said.

“My gut feeling is we will commence (playing again) on June 6 against Wynnum Manly.”