Heartbreak: Duck disaster on busy CQ road sparks sign call

A "HEARTBREAKING" vision splayed across a Rockhampton Rd stretch as Rose Hindman drove her regular route Sunday morning.

Three ducklings lay dead across two lanes of traffic, as did their apparent mother and father, in what Rose believes was a deliberate act to slaughter them all.

The local said she often drives through the stretch through the lights near The Pines estate, and believes the 80kmh speed limit and two-lane traffic in both directions provides ample time and space to avoid the wildlife, which other locals have said is common to the area.

Though she did not witness the incident unfold, Rose believes it was "completely avoidable" and wants the relevant authorities to take action and warn motorists to the natives.

She suggested duck crossing signs be installed; if not permanently, at least as a temporary measure.

"We have all the other wildlife signs, maybe (we should have) something just to put up during duck season, to make people more aware that 'hey, there's babies about'," she said.

Rose shared her horror to the Yeppoon Families Facebook page Sunday morning, which has since sparked a social media discussion to the dangers the situation poses to motorists and wildlife.

"To the heartless person who couldn't spare a few seconds to slow down and let a mother duck and ducklings cross the road safely at the traffic lights near the Pines estate," Rose wrote.

"It broke my heart to see them splattered all over the road."

Jo Stoyel backed a call for signage, and commented that members of the public had also helped save a number of ducks at the Tanby Rd roundabout near Bunnings during a previous season. Others have said the family of ducks has returned to this busy spot in recent weeks.

A number of locals commented they had scouted the surrounding areas and drains for signs of more ducklings after the Sunday morning incident, but did not find anything but the dead family of ducks.

Some have suggested it may have been a truck unable to break in time, and another said days ago they watched someone swerve into oncoming traffic at the 80kmh section because there was a duck on the road.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said drivers should always obey the road rules and drive to conditions.

"While the death of wildlife on roads can be distressing it is important to ensure the safety of yourself and other road users," the spokesman said.

"We advise drivers not to swerve to avoid an animal on the road.

"Gently brake and slow down. Beep your horn to alert the animal and be patient."