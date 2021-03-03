‘Heartbreaking’: Community mourns loss of loved teen

FAMILY and friends gathered in Townsville today to farewell a young man tragically killed in a fatal car crash last month.

Paramedics fought to save 19-year-old Byron Farnell's life after a serious motorcycle crash at Douglas in the early hours of Sunday, February 21.

Despite their efforts the young man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.

Byron Farnell, 19, was an avid motorcyclist. He died early on Sunday morning after a serious crash.

Police say Byron and a friend were riding along Riverside Boulevard with Byron on a bike and his friend in pillion position about 1.15am when the bike left the road and collided with a tree.

The pillion rider, also 19, was also taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Rodney Brennan, a family friend and the father of one of Byron's friends has opened up about the devastating loss and described parenting as the "worst" and "greatest" privilege in the world.

"Today we watched our son say good bye to his best mate," he said.

Mr Brennan said the two boys had been friends since primary school but now at the age of 20 faced with attending the funeral of his best friend the young man's eyes were filled with pain.

"I could see it in his eyes as well as in the eyes of all his mates … pain," Mr Brennan said.

"It was heartbreaking to watch from the moment he woke up and through the entire service I just wanted to take his pain away but I can't, no one can.

They say time heals the pain but you have to wonder.

"Hug your loved ones, squeeze your kids hard and let them know you love them."

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating what led up to the crash.

