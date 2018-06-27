Heartbreaking death of dog sparks call for law change

GENTLE SOUL: Judy Lark's dog Bundy was shot by a property owner. Ms Lark believes state laws need to be changed.

JUDY Lark still wakes up every day wondering where her four-legged best friend is.

"We had to have our cuddle every morning," she said.

"This dog used to come in, he'd sleep in his bed and wouldn't get up till I got up."

But Bundy, her much-loved five-year-old pet dog, is no longer there to greet his owner.

Ms Lark says a simple incident led to him being killed by a fellow property owner even though he didn't harm anyone or any livestock.

"The only reason he got out was that the bulls had put a hole in the fence out of sight," she said.

Ms Lark says she frantically searched for her dog, driving roads and asking property owners if anyone had seen him.

A post appeared on Facebook showing Bundy in a trap cage, but there was no information on where he was or who had him.

With help from a co-ordinator on a Facebook page for lost and found pets, the truth became clear.

After weeks of searching, Ms Lark found out Bundy had been killed by the owner of another property.

She believes he was shot.

Ms Lark said the property owners originally said Bundy had run away, but later told her they had put him down and that it was not possible to retrieve his body or his collar.

Ms Lark says when she asked the property owners if Bundy had harmed any animals on their property they said no.

"I believe the law should be changed so that on a property under 50 acres you cannot put a pet dog down if it has a collar, and no dog traps unless the traps are registered," she said.

"The ranger should be the one who puts it down but he should have to view evidence (of attacking animals) and be the one to put the dog down or return it to the owner."

Ms Lark said when she called the police, the property owner claimed Bundy had killed his chickens.

"It's devastating, it's absolutely devastating," she said.

"I've got neighbours across the road with maybe 80 chooks.

"Never once has he gone over to the chooks."

Ms Lark said Bundy was so gentle and timid that he would lay with her cattle and was frightened of the slightest raise of a voice.

"I've had animals attack my cows so it's not like I don't understand how it works," she said.

Ms Lark said Bundy had no blood on him in the photo taken when he was in the cage.

"He was definitely my dog but he didn't have any blood on him," she said.

"I know farmers with big farms and any animal that kills, it's got blood on it for 24 hours."

Ms Lark says she believes current laws are not doing enough to protect domestic pets from being shot indiscriminately.

Current laws in Queensland state that it is allowable to shoot a dog on a property that is attacking or likely to attack livestock, but property owners are subject to a string of conditions including animal care and protection laws.

It is not allowable to shoot a wandering pet dog without good reason.

Ms Lark is now preparing to launch a petition so that property owners need to show proof of injury or death to livestock before killing pet dogs.