Heartbreaking detail over shock death

The sudden death of Sam Neman's wife Amanda at age 50 on Sunday has seen an outpouring of grief for the controversial AFL great.

But arguably the most devastating aspect of the tragic loss is the fact the long term couple only married last November.

Newman's relationship with Amanda Brown was a mainly private life, with his fourth wife avoiding the spotlight over the course of the couple's 20 years together.

Newman and his then long-time girlfriend Brown were married inside their luxury apartment in Docklands in a secret ceremony at the end of last year with only close family and friends in attendance.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said the news was "dreadful", and that "most of the public had no idea they'd been in a relationship for years before the marriage".

"Amanda had zero interest in being in the spotlight but simply content to let Sam have it all," Ford said.

Veteran sports journalist Mike Sheahan, who co-hosted the You Cannot Be Serious podcast with Newman, told The Australian that at the time Newman "was very happy with that, and very content in his private life".

The ceremony was officiated by Perfect Match host Greg Evans, and close friend Kevin King stepped in as Newman's best man.

It marked the fourth time the 75-year-old had tied the knot, the ceremony taking place just days after Brown's 50th birthday.

"They had a really good relationship and he was the happiest I had seen him," Sheahan said.

The couple were first pictured in the public eye back in 2001, celebrating New Year's Eve at Crown Casino.

On Sunday, The Herald Sun revealed the Geelong legend and former AFL Footy Show host found his wife lying on the floor of the Docklands apartment on Saturday night.

"I'm just devastated, I can't say anything else," Newman, 75, told the Herald Sun.

Victoria Police confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Channel Nine's Rebecca Maddern said Sunday night it had been a "very sad" day and was devastated for her friend, especially considering "his wife Amanda was only 50 and that's far too young".

Newman's private life with Amanda

While the couple were together, Brown remained out of the public spotlight while Newman often copped fierce backlash for comments made on social media or his podcast.

The pair were notoriously private, rarely posing for photographs together.

But according to Sheahan, Brown "had a bubbly personality. She had plenty to say, she was not a shrinking violet by any means and when she had something to say, she said it."

"It was a very functional relationship and he was happy," he said.

"I can't say he has always been happy in his life, but with Amanda he was happy."

Brown's "bubbly personality" balanced that of Newman, who once told The Herald Sun, "I'm the most pessimistic man I probably know."

Newman has three sons - Max, Jack and Jordan - to his former marriages. His eldest, Jack, was behind the camera at the couple's wedding, acting as photographer.

Newman's relationship with former partner Leonie Jones fell apart after she ran the Geelong great over which resulted in a broken leg and smashed ankle.

"I got run over. I got backed over by a light Korean-model car," Newman recalled on his You Cannot Be Serious podcast.

Newman's former Footy Show colleague Eddie McGuire told Fox Footy on Sunday that Newman had found Ms Brown after he came home from drinks with friends.

"(Newman) came home from going out with a couple of friends yesterday and found his wonderful wife Amanda dead on the floor of his apartment," McGuire said.

"Sam, we know that you know we're thinking of you, buddy.

"I spoke to him last night and (he's) clearly devastated by the whole situation."

You Cannot Be Serious podcast co-host Don Scott told the Herald Sun: "They've been together for 19 years and he depended on her a fair bit.

"He had a lot of feeling for her. What do you say? All you can do is be there."

Originally published as Heartbreaking detail over shock death