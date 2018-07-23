Menu
Diana, Princess of Wales, with her son Prince William at the Wimbledon tennis championships in 1994.
Heartbreaking promise Prince William made to Diana

by Anna Roberts
23rd Jul 2018 8:15 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM

IT WAS one of the most hotly-argued topics of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce - 'Her Royal Highness' title.

The Queen was reportedly happy for her to keep her title but Prince Charles was not, so Diana became Diana, Princess of Wales - shedding her HRH, reports The Sun .

The move separated her further from the Royal family and meant she had to curtsy to them - including her own sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

William was just a young teenager when his parents were divorced, but he made his mum a promise in order to soothe her "distress."

According to Diana's close friend and butler, Paul Burrell, the prince vowed to help Diana reclaim her title.

In his book A Royal Duty, Burrell wrote: "She told me how he had sat with her one night when she was upset over the loss of HRH, put his arms around her and said, 'Don't worry, Mummy. I will give it back to you one day when I am King."

 

William vowed to help his mum. (Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images)
William vowed to help his mum. (Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

However, Diana - by then Princess of Wales - died just one year after the divorce was finalised, meaning Prince William was sadly unable to ever fulfil his promise.

 

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.

