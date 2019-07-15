Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lea Michele has paid tribute to her former Glee co-star and boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2014. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Lea Michele has paid tribute to her former Glee co-star and boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who passed away in 2014. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
TV

Heartbreaking tribute to late Glee star

by Jaclyn Hendricks
15th Jul 2019 5:51 AM

CORY Monteith will always live in Lea Michele's heart.

Over the weekend, the Glee actress paid tribute to her late boyfriend and former co-star on the sixth anniversary of his death, posting a scenic snap on Twitter with a touching caption.

"The light always remains," Michele, 32, wrote, adding a heart emoji.

 

 

Monteith, who started dating Michele in 2012, died a year later on July 13 from a deadly combination of alcohol and heroin. He was 31 years old.

 

 

They become a couple after meeting on the set of the hit TV series. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
They become a couple after meeting on the set of the hit TV series. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In 2016, Michele revealed a permanent tribute to her former love with a "Finn" tattoo, recognising Monteith's character from Glee.

Earlier this week, the special ink was on full display after Michele shared photos from a bikini photo shoot.

This isn't the first time Michele has honoured Monteith with a sweet tribute. Last year, the Scream Queens star, who married Zandy Reich in March, posted a similar sentiment online.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains," she wrote in July 2018.

 

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission

More Stories

cory monteith death glee lea michele tv

Top Stories

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    Cops stop missing Rockhampton kids outside Grafton

    News The Huckleberry Finn group of children — three young teen boys and a girl aged 10 — have been stopped outside Grafton in the car they had driven from Rockhampton.

    Where is Rocky's newest red light speed camera?

    premium_icon Where is Rocky's newest red light speed camera?

    News Which 'high-risk intersection' is home to the new technology?

    Resident outrage sparks community forum for rehab centre

    premium_icon Resident outrage sparks community forum for rehab centre

    Politics Residents can raise concerns about the proposed Parkhurst location

    Gallery: Highlights reel of Rocky's best River Festival yet

    premium_icon Gallery: Highlights reel of Rocky's best River Festival yet

    Council News Check out the galleries and read the resident's feedback.