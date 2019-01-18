Menu
FAREWELL: Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre said goodbye to long-term resident Frankie.
Pets & Animals

'Heartbroken': Centre remembers friendly turtle Frankie

18th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUOIN Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre has said goodbye to its longest resident, Frankie.

A visiting Australia Zoo sea turtle specialist recently diagnosed that the green sea turtle could not be rehabilitated.

In an update on social media the centre said it was "heartbroken" by the death of Frankie.

Frankie arrived at the centre in October 2015 weighing 9kg and feared dead.

It was suspected he had been struck on the head with a claw hammer.

"Later it became known he was suffering from a concussion and had loss of vision because of this," the centre said.

"When Frankie started breathing, we knew he was still alive and started rehabilitating him, which was a very slow and long process."

In the end Frankie weighed 40kg but the centre was unable to fix his loss of vision.

"We were running out of treatment options so we had a sea turtle specialist at Australia Zoo very kindly diagnose Frankie," the centre said.

"They assessed him and he was unable to be rehabilitated... there was no hope for recovery."

Not wanting to put the animal through any more suffering, the centre euthanised him.

It described Frankie as a turtle with a beautiful nature and who was friendly and gentle.

"He loved his shell scratches and would wiggle around like a dog when you're petting him... So incredibly cute," the centre said.

environment quoin island quoin island turtle rehabilitation centre turtles
Gladstone Observer

