Heartbroken Coast mum mourns son taken too soon

Jake Cantarella has been remembered by loved ones as a caring, wonderful man who had grand plans for the future. Contributed

ALL the training in the world can prepare police officers for that dreaded knock at the door to inform loved ones of the worst, until they're the ones hearing it.

On Tuesday last week, former cop and Nambour mother Carolan Cantarella learned of that pain.

"Which one?" she said she asked. "Not Jake."

Her 30-year-old son had died in his sleep, found by his girlfriend Sasha.

Mr Cantarella has been remembered for his artistic side, his love of music and movies, and his "humble and protective" nature.

"Even though he is extremely good looking he never fell in love, until he met Sasha," Mrs Cantarella said through flowing tears.

"They met last year while he was on holidays in the UK, they were kindred spirits.

"They had been saving really hard to go over and were leaving in March.

"She was the love of his life."

Mrs Cantarella admitted her son had his share of problems growing up, depression and anxiety demons they were able to conquer together.

But once he found his life's calling in disability work there was no turning back.

"The job was absolutely the making of him, he learned to be humble and just loved to help people," she said.

"For the last three years he's worked in aged care. He would take the ladies shopping, clean their homes or just sat and listened to them.

"He really grew into a man here.

"He made so many wonderful friends at school, some of which he was still close to."

Jake Cantarella and his sister Olivia. Contributed

She told The Daily a story that she believed summed up her son as a person.

"He took a lady shopping at Kawana once and noticed someone had left their iPhone and wallet behind, so he took it to centre management," she recalled.

"To management's shock, the wallet had $800 in it. So they made him leave his name for a contact.

"It turns out it was a Vietnam veteran's wallet. And his whole pension inside.

"The man was so grateful to Jake, all he wanted to do was meet him to say thanks. But it was nothing to Jake."

Stories like the one above will be shared in a celebration of his life will be held on Thursday at the BBC Cinema complex in Maroochydore from 9-10am.

Following that will be a gathering at The Wharf Tavern from 11am-2pm for food and drinks.