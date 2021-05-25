Heartbroken family speak out after girl’s suicide

The family of a ‘sweet’ child who suicided on Mother’s Day after a battle with mental illness have spoken out about her struggle to get help.

The heartbroken family of a "sweet, strong" 12-year-old Wagga Wagga girl who took her life on Mother's Day after a battle with depression and bullying have spoken out about the lack of mental health support in regional NSW.

Lauren Rafferty suicided in the Riverina town of Wagga Wagga on May 9, after a two-year struggle with mental illness.

Her mother Rachelle says her family desperately tried to get their daughter the help she needed, but were let down by a broken system in an "increasingly cruel and relentless" world.

Lauren Rafferty’s family said the 12-year-old was let down by a broken system. Picture: Supplied

"Since Lauren's death on Mother's Day, and subsequent thorough investigation, we now know how far the cumulative effect of systematic failure contributed," Ms Rafferty said.

She told The Daily Telegraph numerous attempts were made over the past few years to help Lauren, but a lack of access to mental health support in the region hindered her ability to get well.

"Numerous attempts over the last two years were made to help Lauren. We had difficulty navigating and accessing mental health support for children, especially in regional areas," she said.

There has been widespread speculation that the Kooringal High School student was a victim of bullying, however, her mother says she did not face much more bullying than most children her age.

Lauren’s mother said the “sweet” 12-year-old struggled in an increasingly “cruel” world.

"Lauren had a greater sadness than any of us could fathom, which spiralled and deepened," she said.

Ms Rafferty said her daughter's "sweet, strong, kind, quick-witted, creative and beautiful soul struggled to shine in this world that is ever increasingly cruel and relentless."

She is speaking out to call for more mental health support for young people in the regions and to urge others to be kinder to one another.

"It is our wish that the world could have more peace, kindness and generosity towards one another - starting with our own community. It's our responsibility to improve the human race mentally and environmentally so that we all can shine instead of suffer."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Lauren's family cover her funeral expenses. You can donate here.



