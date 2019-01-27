Ebony Gillett, who died last week, pictured with her two children

Ebony Gillett, who died last week, pictured with her two children Contributed

A HEARTBROKEN father's message on social media following his daughter's death late last week has gone viral.

Bill Gillett took to Facebook early Sunday morning to share his grief and the post has been shared more than 700 times.

"What can I say? The last 48hrs I don't think I can put into words!!" he said in the post.

"Suicide does not discriminate and there is just so much of it happening. For the ones left behind, there are so many unanswered questions."

Mr Gillett later writes about making mental health less of a taboo subject.

"There has been so much social media hype about R U OK? But are we actually getting it?" he said.

"Let's not be afraid to talk about suicide/depression/anxiety and really start to check on those that might be struggling or going through some heavy s--t."

Since posting the message, more than 100 people have offered condolences to Mr Gillett and shared their own experiences with him.

Mr Gillett finishes the post with an important reminder.

"...while I understand social media can be a useful way of getting these messages out there, let's also take a step back and use our phones to call people and talk to them or go and see them and really take a little time to check on everyone old school-style," he said.