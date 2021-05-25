Heartbroken mum speaks out after death of ‘loving’ teen

Rachael Coyle with her son Jayden Ireland, 18, who died suddenly on Saturday, May 22.

Heartbroken Central Queensland mother Rachael Coyle says her life will never be the same as she mourns the death of a son that 'would do anything for his family'.

Mrs Coyle was devastated to hear the tragic news on Saturday, that her eldest son, Jayden, had lost his life.

"Hearing of his passing was beyond heartbreaking for us all. I can't really put it into words," she told CQ News.

"Knowing that our lives will never be the same again, it just leaves emptiness."

A son, brother and friend, Jayden Ireland, 18, died suddenly on Saturday, May 22 in Blackwater, prompting an outpouring of support for his family.

Jayden Ireland loved playing rugby league.

Jayden was the son of Mrs Coyle and Corrie Ireland and big brother to Riley, 16, Shaylah, 11, and Tayah, who turns five on Wednesday.

He was adored by his family, being the first child, first grandchild and nephew for both sides of the family.

"Jayden was an amazing son and brother," Mrs Coyle said.

"He was very loving, caring, protective, fun, easy going and he would do anything for his family at any time."

The 18-year-old had recently moved to Blackwater with his grandmother to pursue a job at the mines and would visit his family in Rockhampton whenever he got the chance.

Jayden loved rugby league, playing it and cheering on his favourite team the Broncos, as well as music, the beach, partying, keeping fit and hanging out with his friends and family.

"Celebrating his recent 18th birthday was definitely a highlight for us," Mrs Coyle said.

"Watching him play football and supporting his siblings on sports days, dancing competitions, rugby league and union games, and the joy he brought to his family, friends and to everyone he met, those are some of the best memories."

Jayden with his siblings Shaylah, Tayah and Riley.

She said his charming and cheeky personality would be missed.

"The joy that he brought to us all, the hugs, kisses and I love yous from him," she said.

"His confidence and the fact that he was the life of the party and always lit up a room wherever he went, those are the things we'll miss most."

Jayden was kind and compassionate, making friends wherever he went.

"He was so loveable and fit in with everyone," Mrs Coyle said.

Family friend Anne Tighe started a GoFundMe page to support the Coyle and Ireland family to help cover the funeral and other unexpected costs.

The page had raised $7875 of a $10,000 goal at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

"I would love to thank everybody that has reached out to us, contributed in anyway and offered their help over the last few days," Mrs Coyle said.

"We will miss him forever and always and will always be proud of him and the man he had turned into."

Click here to support the family and contribute to the GoFundMe page.

