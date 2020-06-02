Heartfelt plea to help revive CQ tourism

BACK: Max Allen Jnr, pictured with mum Carmel and dad Max Allen Snr are making their return to CQ waters this week.

THE SECOND instalment of a campaign set to revive Capricornia’s struggling tourism industry has hit television screens.

COVID-19 related hardships for local tourism operators have been well-documented, however, part two of the inspired campaign instead turns its focus to a brighter future.

Dubbed a ‘call to arms’, part two once again features some familiar personalities from the region’s popular tourism hot spots as most look to re-open this month.

It is hoped the raw campaign will inspire locals to consider CQ businesses for their holiday destinations after restrictions on intrastate travel eased yesterday.

WHAT A SIGHT: Great Keppel Island is one of the many destinations feature in part two of Capricorn Enterprise’s new campaign.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said spending money in the region was more important than ever before to ensure the industry’s strong return.

“We know that better days are coming, however similarly with cyclones, floods or bushfires, the economic brunt of this predicament is having an even bigger bearing on our local operators,” she said.

The campaign features the return of destinations including Pumpkin Island, Rosslyn Bay Resort, Great Keppel Island, Capricorn Caves, Dreamtime Cultural Centre and Empire Apartment Hotel.

HOPEFUL: Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll is hoping to see residents support local tourism operators next month.

Fortunately, things are starting to look up for Keppel Island operators following news Freedom Fast Cats transfers would recommence.

With boats back out on the water after months of suspended operations, Freedom Fast Cats manager Max Allen Jnr is eager to see the industry return to its usually busy state.

“We are excited to hear the phones ringing, the boats going back out, and people starting to appreciate our area once again,” Mr Allen said.

The new 30-second clip comes as a neat addition to Capricorn Enterprise’s initial ‘Road to Recovery’ ad which launched last month.

EAGER: Freedom Fastcats Max Allen Jnr is thrilled to be back on the waters transferring visitors over to Great Keppel Island.

Rockhampton-based production house Mad Dog Productions was once again at the helm to deliver the warm tales of those in the tourism industry.

Part one was well-received both on social media and online, garnering praise from eager viewers who live in the region.

Kylie Hopkins shared her delight in the campaign, saying “Beautiful video. We live in a spectacular part of the world.”