Heartfelt story behind Eumundi’s newest attraction

HANDMADE goods sourced from the poorest corners of the globe and sold through a Sunshine Coast business are putting kids through school and college and giving financial security to their struggling families.

Doonan business Community Projects Worldwide, while not a charity, regularly do charitable deeds for some, particularly Africa's most-in-need people.

Some are in desolate regions which have little tourism, meaning they have only primitive sources of income.

HOLY GIRAFFE: Pru and Matt McMillan of Community Projects Worldwide. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

To help shine a light on what the organisation does, owners Pru and Murray McMillan have added a large, quirky structure to their shopfront at Eumundi Square.

A sculpture of a large giraffe, made from recycled oil drums, showcases the work of the 20-year-old business.

In just one week, it's also become a social media attraction too, with market patrons flocking for a selfie with the yet-to-be-named giraffe.

Community Projects Worldwide stocks products from around the world. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"We just saw it as being a great feature piece to highlight fair trade, our business and Eumundi itself," Mrs McMillan said.

"We haven't given it a name yet but we have decided it's female. People are definitely talking about her too."

The dedicated couple have made it their mission to promote fair trade and provide services to families worldwide.

All items - which span from ceramic jewellery, woven baskets, handmade dolls and stone carvings - are made with love, and in most cases from recycled materials.

Community Projects Worldwide go out of their way to share the story behind each piece to leave a lasting impression on the new owner.

Pru McMillan of Community Projects Worldwide with some of the colourful bowls made out of recycled telephone wire. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

"Everything we sell, they have a piece of the person who made it in its soul," Mrs McMillan said.

"Buying fair trade and ethically, quality and interesting products, and telling the backstory … it can make a huge difference."

Mrs McMillan said one man in Zimbabwe who makes beaded jewellery, was able to put his three children into tertiary education. His eldest is now a nurse potentially providing sustainability for an entire town.

His story is not the only one.

She said the Sunshine Coast has a fascination for the items, increased when they learn about the blood, sweat and tears that's gone into each piece.

"The markets are a terrific platform, but so is Eumundi. It's so environmentally friendly, and showcases multiculturalism. We are really proud of what we do here."