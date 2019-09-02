Menu
Ella Archibald-Binge
'Heartless and cruel' Defenceless pets shot dead

Meg Bolton
2nd Sep 2019 2:18 PM
THE murder of two "very timid and shy” alpacas has their owner Holly Passman at her wits' end trying to understand how someone could bring themselves to hurt the helpless animals.

Her alpacas were shot dead on the family's property, Gavial Plains, at the end of Quay St in Rockhampton in the hours between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The family's farmhand made the grim discovery on Saturday morning during his daily visit to the farm.

Holly said it sounded like the alpacas were "hunted”.

"One was found at the dam and the other found near the water troughs,” Holly said.

"I'm just disgusted. I can't believe someone could do something so heartless and cruel.”

The two alpacas who were shot were white and grey, a third alpaca was in the paddock but Holly said the shooters might not have seen the black animal in the dark.

The alpacas have lived on the 1,200ha property for about five years after they were bought to deter trespassers, but when their shy nature was incompatible for the cause, Holly kept them as pets.

"We love our pets,” she said.

"We get absolutely devastated when anything happens to them, especially like this.”

Located three hours away in Springsure, Holly is struggling to find any information about the shooting - she turned to Facebook to engage with Rockhampton locals.

"If anyone has any information, please come forward,” she said.

"Don't let people get away with this.”

Since buying the property in 2010, the family have struggled with trespassing and the farm was thrust into the spotlight when missing Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett's handbag and Robert Martinez' skeletal remains were found there.

Holly said area was getting "worse and worse”.

"I can't think of why someone would do this,” she said.

"They never went outside their boundaries, they stuck to themselves and munched on grass all day - we thought they would have quite the life out there, but little did we know.”

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

