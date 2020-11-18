Heartless criminals target CQ disability group

HEARTLESS thieves have this week devastated members of a Capricorn Coast disability group after some of its support materials were stolen.

Sailability – a do-good organisation helping people living with disability explore local waters – was robbed of its specialised artificial turf at Yeppoon’s Causeway Lake.

Sadly, the sizeable piece of pasture played a crucial role in assisting disabled clients with accessibility to the boat ramp; its steep decline and rough surface often difficult to navigate.

It was one of two pieces the club had in its possession sourced from Rockhampton’s hockey fields during its most recent renovations.

President of Sailability Capricornia Helen Mackay said both she and others at the organisation were left “gutted” after learning of the theft.

The turf was taken from Sailability’s shed located at Causeway Lake.

“The one that was taken is the replacement one for the piece currently on our ramp, we need it for when the first one wears out,” she explained.

However, she revealed, the timeline in which the crime occurred was unclear as the club often goes unmanned due to scaled back operations under COVID-19 protocol.

“It could have been between Tuesday of last week and yesterday. We have a member who lives close by and he checks in on the site every now and he noticed that it was missing.”

Both pieces are estimated to be measure between 13 to 15 meters long and five meters wide.

“When it came from the hockey fields, workers had to use a forklift to get it on a trailer, that’s how big it was.”

READ MORE: Access for all at Causeway Lake

READ MORE: FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: 10 youth crimes exposed

READ MORE: Young mum’s horrific encounter with alleged drugged driver

Brazen thieves have targetted Capricorn Coast disability group Sailability.

“It’s the not the sort of thing you just drive past in your Ute and think ‘oh yeah, I’ll might just take that,” Ms Mackay said.

She hoped previous field markings would render the material easily identifiable.

Ms Mackary also took to social media Monday evening in hopes of receiving some answers.

Unfortunately, a police report is unlikely to be filed as the turf had been left unsecured outside the shed – the facility already packed with boats.

“We don’t have surveillance; we got a tip off that there was a similar roll of artificial turf at Rosslyn Bay. A member went and checked it out, it wasn’t our one,” she said.

“We’ve just been and had a look [at our shed], but because it’s on some loose gravel, there’s no signs of any vehicle markings in the area.”

READ MORE: Fears alleged Gracemere child rapist had more victims

READ MORE: Anger after Yeppoon dog beach attack

She hopes it will either be returned or replaced before the other piece deters in condition.

“Our meets for sailing, we normally meet the first, third, fifth Tuesday of every month.

“We’ve got one roll down on the ramp already luckily, so we can continue to operate, it makes no difference to our sailing at the moment.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers 24hrs per day.